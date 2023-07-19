Sweltering temperatures across Türkiye, including its eastern Thrace region, adversely affect the development of sunflowers and could decrease their quality and yield, an expert has warned.

Professor Yalçın Kaya, head of Trakya University Genetics and Bioengineering Department, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), said that the yield of sunflowers in the region known as one of Türkiye’s leading production centers could be further threatened if the extreme temperatures continue.

He noted that reduced yield occurs due to seeds adhering to the fleshy portion of the seed head due to excessive humidity.

“In the maturity stage of the plant, where it has already completed its flowering, cooler temperatures are needed. Otherwise, the quality, the oil ratio of the seeds, the total crop yield decreases and the shell ratio of the seed increases,” he explained.

According to Kaya, the outlook for the region’s average sunflower seed yield this year is poor, considering the region hasn’t seen as high temperatures in the last 15 or 20 years.

Ekrem Şaylan, the president of the Kırklareli Chamber of Agriculture, similarly conveyed that sunflower crops could be damaged due to the increasing air temperatures.

“The temperatures have increased a lot. Our region is also experiencing a dry summer. As a result of heat and drought, sunburn may occur on the leaves. Therefore, a decrease in yield occurs. The last rains in our city have prevented the negativities at the moment, but if it is hot and dry in this way, serious problems are awaiting us,” Şaylan said.