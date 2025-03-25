A mobile museum showcasing artifacts from the historic Gallipoli campaign and featuring digital exhibitions has arrived in Albania’s capital, Tirana, for its second stop in the country.

Set up in Skanderbeg Square, the Gallipoli Wars Mobile Museum has attracted visitors of all ages, including students from schools across the city.

The traveling exhibition previously opened in Shkodër, in northern Albania and will continue to Elbasan after its stay in Tirana.

Organized by the Gallipoli Historical Area Directorate, the mobile museum has been touring various locations since 2021 to preserve and promote the legacy of the Gallipoli campaign. It features historical photographs, wartime artifacts and digital presentations designed to convey the spirit of Gallipoli to future generations.

The exhibition visited several cities in Kosovo from March 12 to 19 and will remain in Albania until March 28 before continuing its tour across the Balkans.

The Gallipoli campaign, also known as the Dardanelles campaign, was a major World War I battle fought between the Allied powers and the Ottoman Empire from April 1915 to January 1916. The Allies, led by Britain and France, aimed to seize control of the strategic Çanakkale Strait to open a direct route to Russia. However, under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and other commanders, the Turks mounted a fierce defense, resulting in a prolonged and costly conflict. The campaign ended in a decisive Ottoman victory but with heavy casualties on both sides.