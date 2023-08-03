Balık Lake, one of the highest lakes in Türkiye at an altitude of 2,241 meters (7,352 feet), is among the first choices for families from neighboring provinces seeking refuge from the high temperatures affecting the region.

Only some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Taşlıçay district in eastern Ağrı province, the lake famous for its frosty astonishing appearance in winter offers visitors a stress-free vacation opportunity with its fish and bird species, as well as its natural beauty.

Many families from Ağrı and surrounding provinces, including Iğdır, where the temperature reaches up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), come to Lake Balık with their children to enjoy a pleasant time in the cool weather.

Families setting up tents in the camping and picnic areas around the lake engage in water sports, take boat rides and go fishing.

Visitor Murat Akkuş mentioned that Balık Lake received a high number of visitors due to its location on the border of Ağrı and Iğdır.

Akkuş emphasized that the lake could be visited during both summer and winter, stating: "It is a place where summer and winter sports can be enjoyed. Recently, it has become popular not only among the locals but also among visitors from Iğdır, Ağrı, and nearby provinces."

Akkuş explained that various nature sports were conducted in and around the lake.

A couple is photographed canoeing in scenic Balık Lake, Ağrı, eastern Türkiye, Aug. 3, 2023. (AA Photo)

"Especially trekking, mountaineering and mountain activities are popular. Water sports are also enjoyed, and in winter, ice diving is a common activity. In summer, some people prefer fishing and boating for leisure. It is one of the wetland areas people chose to cool off at high altitudes during scorching temperatures," he said.

Another visitor Oğuzhan Akyazı also mentioned that the lake was undoubtedly one of the natural beauties that must be seen.

"We came from Iğdır to Balık Lake with my family to get fresh air. The lake is very beautiful. We come here to escape the heat and enjoy swimming and picnicking. It is a wonderful place with its air, water and the scent of the mountains."