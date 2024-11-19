The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) has begun investigating the increasing malfunctions of escalators and elevators in the city's rail system. The Inspection Board has officially requested information and documents from IBB's Rail Systems Department regarding these issues.

The IBB responded to the public's continuous complaints about the non-functioning escalators and elevators in the rail system. Following approval from the IBB Presidency, an investigation has been initiated to determine the causes of these malfunctions.

As part of the investigation, two inspectors have been assigned by the Inspection Board, and an official request for information and documents has been sent to the Rail Systems Department. The request highlights that recent malfunctions in escalators and elevators at public transport access points have been a growing concern.

The letter requested copies of IBB Council decisions related to the department's duties and regulations, including information on the maintenance and repair operations that are essential for the continuity of operations. It also asked for details about the necessary revisions, upgrades and renewal investments for facilities, infrastructure and rail system vehicles during operations. Furthermore, a legal explanation regarding the division of responsibilities and authority between IBB and Metro Istanbul AŞ during service operations was also requested.

The letter emphasized that communications between Metro Istanbul AŞ and the Rail Systems Department about escalators and elevators should be provided, and the required information and documents should be sent to the Inspection Board.

In response, the Rail Systems Department sent a letter to the Inspection Board. The letter stated that, according to IBB Council decisions, "there was no other written correspondence or legal basis" prepared regarding the division of duties and responsibilities between IBB and Metro Istanbul AŞ, aside from the Duties and Work Regulations.

"Although it is not under IBB's responsibility, based on discussions with Metro Istanbul AŞ and considering its financial situation, partial spare parts are being supplied to ensure the continuity of operations and prevent public inconvenience. However, due to the obligation to use Turkish lira in public procurement laws, the costs of these spare parts have significantly increased, and there have been difficulties in procurement, putting the continuity of operations at risk. Therefore, it is considered more appropriate for Metro Istanbul AŞ, which has the option to cann foreign currencies, to handle the procurement of spare parts themselves," the letter further defended.