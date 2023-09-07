The 3rd National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition has forged collaborative research ties between scientists from Brazil, Czechia and Norway. This initiative underscores the growing importance of international cooperation in advancing Arctic research and understanding the impacts of climate change in this critical region.

Led by professor Burcu Özsoy, the expedition's coordinator, the mission embarked on a multifaceted exploration of the Arctic Ocean's ecosystem, delving into the intricacies of climate change effects on Arctic fish and phytoplankton populations. Simultaneously, the expedition studied the newly emerging trade routes resulting from the Arctic's ice melting due to climate change, scrutinizing the timing and implications of these routes.

Özsoy remarked on the significance of international scientists in polar research, stating: "International cooperation becomes very meaningful in the polar regions. You are in an isolated environment, and the scientific unification of countries adds great strength to the work done."

This year's expedition featured participants from Brazil, Czechia and Norway, signifying a landmark moment in the ongoing partnership between Turkish scientists and their international counterparts. Özsoy emphasized that the collaboration would yield joint studies to be published in the coming years, bolstering Turkey's diplomatic influence in the field of Arctic research.

One of the participants, Meriç Karahalil, from the Maritime Studies Institute of the Norwegian University of Applied Sciences, detailed the extensive journey from Tromso Port, spanning over 3,000 nautical miles. Karahalil highlighted the developments occurring in the Arctic, particularly in maritime activities, tourism and fishing.

During their voyage to the Svalbard region, the team encountered discrepancies between data from depth-measuring devices and map data, shedding light on a pressing maritime concern: the distance to the mainland. Karahalil noted, "Many large and small tourism boats and cruise ships navigate these regions, but it takes significant time for them to reach these areas in case of emergencies."

Karahalil further explained the objective of the expedition, which aimed to identify risks in maritime activities in the Arctic. These risks encompass rapidly changing weather patterns, ice conditions and navigational challenges. The team also discovered disparities between International Maritime Organization (IMO) recommendations for polar waters and the practices employed by regional seafarers, along with inconsistencies in sea charts.

With a focus on enhancing voyage and navigation safety and sustainability, Karahalil expressed the team's intention to provide practical recommendations derived from their research. These suggestions, formulated through evaluations, analysis and interviews conducted during the expedition, will be disseminated through scholarly articles.

As the expedition unfolded, it became clear that the warming waters in the Arctic posed a significant threat to fish populations. Jasna Vukic from Charles University's Department of Ecology elaborated on the unique challenges faced by cold-blooded organisms like fish in polar seas. To thrive in extremely cold conditions, these organisms must adapt their enzymes, which function optimally in different environmental contexts.

Chariane Camila Werlang, a participant from the Federal University of Rio Grande in Brazil, shared her work on phytoplankton. Since 2015, she has conducted DNA sequencing studies and analyzed pigment and chlorophyll levels to assess phytoplankton diversity in the Arctic region. This research aims to compare ecosystems in the polar regions, integrating the findings from the recent expedition with previous studies.