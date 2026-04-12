An investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Istanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into alleged drug-related activity has progressed with both forensic analysis and coordinated police operations across Istanbul.

As part of the operational phase, the Istanbul Narcotics Crimes Investigation units executed synchronized raids across several high-traffic hospitality and entertainment venues located in key districts including Bebek, Etiler, and Kuruçeşme, on Saturday.

Authorities simultaneously expanded enforcement actions to residential addresses linked to individuals under investigation. A total of 24 suspects were identified within the scope of the operation, resulting in 17 detentions, while several others were reported to be outside the country at the time of execution.

Among those subject to detention orders were business operators, venue managers and public-facing figures connected to the entertainment ecosystem, including Cem Mirap, Mustafa Aksakallı, and Ali Yaşar Koz.

Judicial authorities also issued international detention notices for individuals, including Ilker İnanoğlu and Cem Adrian, who were confirmed to be abroad during the enforcement window.

In parallel, the investigation extended into digital influence networks and media-linked profiles, with detention decisions involving several public-facing individuals such as Elif Karaarslan and Samet Liçina.

Law enforcement units stated that all detained individuals underwent standard processing, including statement-taking and judicial referral procedures.

Venue inspections were carried out under controlled conditions with temporary closures during searches. Authorities confirmed that no illegal substances or contraband were found, and businesses were reopened after the inspections.

Officials described the operation as a two-track approach combining field-level enforcement with forensic analysis to assess suspected narcotics exposure.

Within the investigative scope, the Forensic Medicine Institute (ATK) conducted laboratory analyses on blood, urine, and hair samples collected from eight individuals under judicial review, some of whom were detained in operations carried out last week as part of the same investigation.

The results have been formally submitted to prosecutorial authorities as part of the evidentiary record.

According to the ATK report, samples belonging to Ibrahim Çelikkol, Deha Bilimler, Mustafa Ceceli, and Ilkay Şencan indicated the presence of controlled or stimulant substances in varying forms.

In contrast, the analysis of Hande Erçel showed the presence of morphine, codeine, and codeine metabolite compounds in urine samples, alongside paracetamol as an active pharmaceutical ingredient, while blood and hair samples did not indicate any narcotic or stimulant exposure.

Separately, no trace of illicit substances or related compounds was identified in samples belonging to Hakan Sabancı, Fikret Orman, and Burak Elmas.