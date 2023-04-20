Malaysian philanthropists hosted fast-breaking (iftar) dinners during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan in the courtyard of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and organized awareness activities on recycling and gardening with international volunteers on Monday.

The gathering was organized by "My Fund Action" to share moments of happiness with students from diverse religious backgrounds to voice interfaith harmony and awareness of zero waste.

Renata, a student from Brazil said, “It was my first time to be part of such a ritual, while recycling programs, greater awareness of reducing waste and reuse practices were discussed. There is still more that can be done to minimize the waste stream.”

Emphasizing the importance of reducing waste for the planet's sustainability, Eunice, an international student from Zimbabwe, said: "Make sustainability a priority. Put your skills to work for nonprofit areas. Refinish worn-out furniture and donate them to organizations that help people find and furnish housing, or donate art pieces or items to a local nonprofit’s thrift shop that sells them and raises funds for the needy."

Iftar dinners symbolize a time of togetherness and unity for many, said Sada Nur-Aqylah, the team leader of the organization while expressing condolences to Türkiye's earthquake victims.

"Such disasters unite people and integrate society. The whole country uniting in the aftermath of the tremors highlighted the beauty of Türkiye's values ​as a nation," she added.

The host organization, administered by young people, promotes love and enthusiasm via philanthropy and entrepreneurship ideas. The organization seeks to meet global food supply, medical relief and educational needs, especially for victims of war and those residing in conflict zones.