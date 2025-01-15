Istanbul’s Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) has approved a 35% increase in public transportation fares. The decision was made during a meeting held at the Çırpıcı Social Facilities on Wednesday, chaired by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Deputy Secretary-General Gürkan Akgün.

The meeting discussed the proposal to raise fares for public transportation vehicles, taxis, school buses and employee shuttles by 35%. The proposal, which was accepted by a majority vote, will apply to IETT buses, rail systems, tunnels, nostalgic trams, private-public buses, Ulaşım AŞ, TCDD Taşımacılık AŞ and the Halkalı-Bahçeşehir and Sirkeci-Kazlıçeşme rail lines, all of which use the Istanbulkart electronic ticket system.

The full electronic ticket fare will rise from TL 20 to TL 27 ($0.56 to $0.76) with the increase. The student fare will increase from TL 9.76 to TL 13.18, while the discounted fare will increase from TL 14.32 to TL 19.33. The monthly fee for the full blue card will increase from TL 1,570 to TL 2,120, while the monthly fee for the student blue card will rise from TL 282 to TL 381. The fare for a full Metrobus route will increase from TL 29.69 to TL 40.08.

Marmaray electronic ticket fares will also see a 35% increase, with the fare rising from TL 20 to TL 27. The full route fare will go up from TL 44.27 to TL 59.76.

In taxis, the initial fare will increase by 40%, from TL 30 to TL 42. The fare per kilometer for yellow taxis will rise by 40%, from TL 20 to TL 28, while the hourly rate will increase by 48.9%, from TL 235 to TL 350. The "pick-up" fee will increase by 35%, from TL 100 to TL 135.

School bus fares will rise by 35%. The fare for distances between 0-1 kilometer will go up from TL 1,931.40 to TL 2,605, while employee shuttle fares will increase from TL 1,004 to TL 1,355.

In minibuses, the shortest distance fare (up to 4 kilometers) will increase by 38%, from TL 18 to TL 25. The fares for distances of 4-7 kilometers, 7-11 kilometers, 11-15 kilometers and 15-20 kilometers will also increase by 38%, 42%, 33% and 33%, respectively. The student fare for minibuses will rise by 33%, from TL 12 to TL 16.

The new fare structure is set to take effect on Jan. 18.