The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) faced a wave of public outrage as commuters suffered from delays, cancellations and overcrowded buses due to a technical glitch on the Üsküdar-Çekmeköy metro route late on Thursday. Frustrated passengers expressed their discontent, with some resorting to social media to voice their grievances against the municipality.

The unfortunate incident led to a multitude of inconveniences for commuters, as journeys to several major stops were abruptly canceled. While IETT buses provided free service between Üsküdar and Yamanevler stations, commuters encountered difficulties boarding the overcrowded vehicles, exacerbating the frustration.

One highly agitated citizen threatened to publicly criticize the municipality on social media, emphasizing the need for an increase in the number of services at the affected stop. "This is against humanity. I demand immediate measures, including an emergency bus here," stated the citizen, reflecting on the growing impatience and discontent among affected commuters.

The bus stop at the Çakmak metro station entrance also witnessed a surge in overcrowding. Citizens, already running late for work, scrambled to find space in buses that were already operating beyond their capacity. The situation further highlighted the need for immediate action to alleviate transportation chaos experienced by the public.

In response to the mounting criticism, Üsküdar Mayor Hilmi Türkmen took to social media to express his frustration and direct blame toward IBB Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu. Türkmen condemned the incident, stating: "Our dear fellow citizens in Üsküdar and surrounding districts, who attempted to commute to work in the morning, found themselves stranded once again. The call center was unresponsive. This is an inhumane situation, and unfortunately, we seem powerless to rectify it."

Ümraniye Mayor Ismet Yıldırım also joined the chorus of disapproval directed at Imamoğlu, voicing the concerns of citizens through his social media account. Yıldırım implored the IBB mayor to focus solely on serving the city of Istanbul, expressing hope that such transportation grievances could be avoided through proper utilization of investments made during the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) era.

As residents of Istanbul continue to bear the brunt of transportation disruptions caused by the technical glitch on the Üsküdar-Çekmeköy metro route, pressure mounted on the IBB to address the issue promptly. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for reliable and efficient public transportation infrastructure, as the city's residents eagerly await a resolution to their commuting woes.