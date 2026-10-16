The death toll from flooding in Istanbul has risen to four after a worker died at a school construction site in the Beykoz district, as search operations continue for five missing people, authorities said Friday.

Faik Şentürk died after falling into a pit filled with water while working to drain accumulated rainwater at the construction site. Seven injured people remain under medical treatment, while seven others have been discharged from hospitals, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said.

Heavy rainfall has disrupted daily life across Istanbul on Wednesday, causing flooding and water accumulation in several areas. Authorities have launched search and rescue operations, while restrictions remain in place until Friday morning as the city begins to return to normal.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said search efforts were continuing for missing people, while authorities were assessing the damage and coordinating response efforts.

The government has urged residents to follow official warnings as heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the upcoming days, with emergency teams working to prevent further casualties and address the damage caused by the flooding.