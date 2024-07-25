The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) decided on new fare rates during its July meeting.

The meeting approved a 13% increase in full electronic ticket fares from TL 17.70 ($0.54) to TL 20 ($0.61), student ticket fares from TL 8.64 to TL 9.76, student monthly subscription fees from TL 250 to TL 282.50, and regular subscription fees from TL 1,389 to TL 1,569.

New fares for Metrobus and Marmaray

The fare for the longest Metrobus journey rose from TL 26.27 to TL 29.68, while the fare for Marmaray increased from TL 39.18 to TL 46.94.

New rates for sea transportation

In sea transport between Usküdar and Eminönü, the fare increased by 13% from TL 22.42 to TL 25.33. For the Kadıköy-Eminönü and Kadıköy-Beşiktaş routes, the fares rose from TL 24.98 to TL 28.23, and for Bostancı-Adalar, the fare increased from TL 65.85 to TL 74.41.

Taxi fare increases

In minibusses, the fare for the shortest distance up to 4 kilometers increased by 16% from TL 15.50 to TL 18, from TL 16.50 to TL 19 for 4-7 kilometers, from TL18 to TL 20 for 7-11 kilometers, from TL 18.50 to TL 21 for 11-15 kilometers and from TL 20 to TL 22.50 for 15-20 kilometers. The student fare rose by 20% from TL 10 to TL12.

School shuttle increases

For distances of 0-1 kilometer, school shuttle fares increased by 16% from TL 1,665 to TL 1,931.40. The fee for personnel shuttles with 10-17 seats rose from TL 865.69 to TL 1,004.20.

100% increase in sea taxi fares

Sea taxi fares, last set 22 months ago, were revised with a 100% increase. The initial fare of TL 210 is now raised to TL 420.

Vehicle towing fees

The Turkish Police Foundation General Directorate's proposal for adjusting the daily parking and towing fees for vehicles in impound lots was approved. The towing fee increases by 13% from TL 708 to TL 800, and the additional kilometer fee rises from TL 23.60 to TL 26.66.

According to the new rates, daily parking fees at impound lots increased to TL 40 for motorcycles from TL 35.40, TL 80 for cars from TL 70.80, TL 100 for trucks, off-road vehicles and minibusses from TL 88.50, TL 253.50 for trucks and buses from TL 135.70, and TL 200 for construction equipment from TL 177.