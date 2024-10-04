Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu is facing renewed unrest from bus drivers of the Istanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (IETT), who claim they have not been paid. The drivers announced plans to strike on Oct. 15 to protest their unpaid wages.

A group representing 3,041 private, public bus owners gathered around the IBB headquarters in Saraçhane, carrying banners and placards to voice their grievances. They alleged that IBB has failed to make necessary payments.

Erhan Güneş, spokesperson for the Private Public Bus Platform, stated that the rotation policies implemented by IETT have led to frequent service disruptions and significantly hindered their operations, threatening their livelihoods and complicating public transportation.

Güneş expressed frustration over broken promises from officials, saying, “We are being dragged into a severe financial crisis due to the non-payment of our dues from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Despite being in the fifth month of the year, we have yet to receive the full payment for the previous months. Our outstanding debts now exceed TL 2 million ($58,383).”

He emphasized the precarious situation, stating: “We regret to inform you that we have decided to stop operations on Oct. 15, 2024, under these difficult conditions. This decision may negatively impact the people of Istanbul, but we have no other solutions given the current circumstances. The constant delays and unfair practices have brought us to this point.”

Güneş demanded the urgent payment of their dues and called on the people of Istanbul for support. Following the announcement, the group crossed police barriers and blocked traffic on the July 15 Martyrs Avenue in front of the IBB building.

Police deployed in the area warned the group to disperse while they continued their protest, blocking traffic for approximately 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, issues such as bus breakdowns and tram line problems continue to disrupt daily life, putting pressure on the municipality's transportation management. Imamoğlu, a member of the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), who was re-elected as mayor in the local elections, is facing mounting criticism.

Residents of Istanbul are calling for urgent solutions, as navigating the city’s public transportation system has become increasingly difficult in one of the world’s largest metropolises.