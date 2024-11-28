The iconic taxis of Istanbul are poised for a colorful transformation as the city plans to introduce 2,500 app-based taxis with a fresh design. The vehicles, which will feature vinyl wraps instead of paint, are currently undergoing a public vote to select their new colors.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) has reached the final stage in designing the taxis, which will operate exclusively through mobile applications.

Five design options have been created, all using white as the base color. The designs will be applied to Fiat Egea vehicles, selected as the model for the new fleet.

After technical preparations, including infrastructure, regulations and operational procedures, the vehicles will receive their vinyl wraps at IBB facilities before hitting the streets to begin passenger services.

While the new designs include rooftop signs, these may not be necessary as the taxis will not pick up passengers directly from the street. Instead, they will serve riders exclusively through app-based bookings.

The final design will be determined by the results of a public poll organized by IBB.

The exact launch date for the taxis remains unclear. However, officials say the project is advancing quickly, aiming to modernize Istanbul’s transportation options while giving the city's iconic taxis a sleek, updated look.