Istanbul's Çamlıca Tower, the tallest structure in the city, has welcomed over 1.14 million visitors in two years since its inauguration, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu announced Monday.

The 49-story tower, featuring observation decks and restaurants, achieved this milestone with the highest number of visitors in a single day recorded at 9,720 on July 11, 2022.

The 369-meter (1,211-foot) tower, with a total height of 587 meters (1,926 feet) above sea level, which "symbolizes the new silhouette of Istanbul and serves as a popular social area," replaced 33 old antennas, eliminating electromagnetic and visual pollution, and became the first in the world to broadcast 100 radio channels without interference successfully, the minister noted in his written statement.

"In addition, (the tower) also allows 17 TV channels to broadcast in high quality from a single transmitter," he said.

Highlighting the tower's adherence to world standards, environmentally friendly design, and contributions to tourism as it attracts both local and international visitors with its social areas, viewing terraces, interactive activities, and dining options, the minister vowed to continue "with the investments that enhance the value of Istanbul in Türkiye's second century."

The tower, located on the Asian side of Istanbul, on the hill bearing the same name, is equipped with panorama elevators on two sides of the structure, which allow visitors to see the iconic historic landmarks on the city's European side and a vast stretch of the Black Sea coast to the north.