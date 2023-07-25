In Istanbul, the income of mobile water vendors selling water at busy traffic spots has recently increased due to rising temperatures.

With over 16 million people residing in Istanbul, the extreme heat and the resulting traffic have become a source of livelihood for numerous water vendors.

Ahmet Acar, who sells seven to eight crates of water per day, stated, "It's tough, but it's for our daily bread."

Bayram Kaya, who has been selling water on highways for 15 years, said, "Water is TL 6 ($0.22). Thankfully, I earn TL 500."

With temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in Istanbul, the hot weather poses a risk for citizens going out on the streets, but it has become a lucrative opportunity for mobile water vendors amid heavy traffic.

It was revealed that these vendors, by risking their lives and the traffic situation, can make a daily income ranging from TL 300 to TL 500, and their monthly earnings can reach up to TL 15,000.

"I've been doing this job for 25 years. It's tough, but it's for our daily bread. I earn around TL 300 to TL 400 per day, thanks to God's blessing. Some days we sell seven to eight crates. We sell each bottle for TL 5," Acar explained.

Abdullah Coşkun mentioned that his income varies depending on traffic. He said, "I work for three to four hours a day. My earnings fluctuate. Sometimes I make TL 200, and sometimes TL 100."