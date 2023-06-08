Bee infestation in some parts of Istanbul has surprised residents and brought fears of possible allergies and stings, while a professor from the biology department of Istanbul University clarifies that there is no reason for concern.

Elaborating on the details of the sudden appearance of bees in areas of Istanbul's Bağcılar and Küçükçekmece districts that have created an air of uneasiness, Fatih Dikmen, a faculty member at Istanbul University Faculty of Science Department of Biology, noted that the May-June period is the time when their numbers tend to increase, resulting in phenomena such as swarming.

Owing to the bee's instinct to leave the hive for reproduction, Dikmen however highlighted that it is uncommon and surprising to see this in Istanbul because there is not much tendency for beekeeping in the city.

However, there are people who tend to engage beekeeping in places with gardens or balconies, or in the countryside, Dikmen highlighted.

Occasionally, bees tend to escape during swarming periods and gather in clusters on gardens, roofs, parks, and trees. Recent instances of bee clusters were observed on a tree in Küçükçekmece and in an apartment in the Bağcılar district, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported.

"This is not a harmful situation, as long as people do not approach the bees that have swarmed. Of course, the clusters should be removed and collected as soon as possible. They attack by stinging on any living creature that comes close. Other than that, we can't say that there is a serious situation to worry about. As far as I can see, there have been no serious cases recorded or reported in Istanbul so far," Dikmen further noted.

"Their numbers may increase but this does not indicate an increase in the honeybee population in Istanbul, nor does it hint at any other (worrying) situation. It is typically a continuation of the seasonal process," he added.

On beekeeping, Dikmen noted that there are regulations specifying the distance between bee hives and settlements, but they are not always strictly followed.

"We see people engage in beekeeping in city centers and houses. Honey bees, like other creatures, are creatures that can quickly adapt to natural life. We see them inside the hive, but in nature, they are normally creatures that can make their own nests in various cavities. It is risky in places where there is human activity, so we can say that it is important and necessary for authorities to intervene and find a solution," he explained.

Ali Şahbenderoğlu, a beekeeper from the Başakşehir district, mentioned that this is not an ideal season for beekeepers and also explained that some breeds are more prone to swarming, adding that the event of swarming occurs when queen bees get old.

Swarming is the natural method that honeybee colonies use for multiplying their colonies, he noted.

Noting that beekeepers assume the role of collecting bees sometimes, Şahbenderoğlu said they received three-four such calls this year.

He also suggested that if there is no beekeeper in that area, the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture is informed who dispatch personnel to remove the colony. "Citizens should not scatter bees when they come across them. If they have a phobia, they should definitely wear masks," he advised.

Bees are usually not aggressive when they first arrive, but after a few days, they can become highly defensive. People with allergies should avoid touching areas where bees have settled, as bee stings can trigger allergic reactions similar to those caused by penicillin and, in severe cases, even lead to death, Şahbenderoğlu warned.

Meanwhile, one of the citizens Sabire Turan, expressed surprise at the sight of several bees for the first time while walking on the beach in Küçükçekmece.

Although she believed the bees would not pose a threat unless approached closely, she emphasized the need to remove them from the area because of the presence of children and general fear among people caused by the swarming bees.