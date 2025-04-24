The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) announced that it provided food support to 350,000 people in gathering areas following the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred off the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea.

In a written statement, Kızılay reported that over 3,000 volunteers and staff, along with more than 100 service vehicles, were deployed in Istanbul.

The statement highlighted that following the earthquake in Istanbul, the Turkish Red Crescent quickly activated its food service, which is one of the main responsibilities under the Turkish Disaster Response Plan (TAMP), to provide continuous support to citizens heading to gathering areas across Istanbul starting in the very first hours after the incident.

The Turkish Red Crescent and its food distribution partners shared that by 11:30 p.m. on April 23, they had distributed approximately 115,000 cups of hot soup, more than 100,000 food items, 12,250 food packages, and around 125,000 hot and cold beverages. Support continues for citizens who are unable to return to their homes due to security concerns.

The statement also noted that citizens wishing to learn the current locations of Türk Kızılay's mobile service vehicles can contact the WhatsApp line through the number "0552 150 18 68."