One of the magnificent natural symbols of Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş province, the turquoise-colored Lake Yeşilgöz, turned brown and muddy after a pair of devastating earthquakes struck the southern region of the country last month.

The geologists pointed out that the lake, located in the Tekir neighborhood of Onikişubat district, 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the city center, turned murky in the aftermath of the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, noting that even the water levels of the lake decreased after Feb. 6.

The lake's change of color came to light when the previously taken photos from the archive images of Anadolu Agency (AA) were compared with the current images of the lake taken via drone.

Photos of Yeşilgöz Lake after and prior to the earthquakes. (AA Photo, AA Archive Photo)

Delving into the details, geological engineer Mehmet Kuruçay told AA that Yeşilgöz Lake is a karstic water source, explaining that the clay particles that accumulated in the cavities around the springs dispersed and mixed with the lake's water because of the powerful earthquake tremors.

"The springs descend for a while and the water changes direction. The water fills the karstic gaps and caves, and it flows again from the main source," he added.

Explaining that there is a similar situation in Yeşilgöz and the sources around it, Kuruçay maintained, "There is nothing to be alarmed about, this is an event that has occurred in the earthquake's aftermath. There is no need to worry, these springs will regain their original form.”

Meanwhile, Tekir neighborhood mukhtar Ali Akkoyun said that Yeşilgöz Lake is a natural wonder, noting that they would like to see the lake in its turquoise color again. "Although Yeşilgöz is a bit muddy, we are happy that it is still flowing," Akkoyun said.

Akkoyun also said that as the aftershocks in the region continue, the water started to flow slowly.

One of the citizens named Necmettin Kupeli who visited Yeşilgöz Lake, said: "It looks muddy when flowing. Of course, we are sad to see this situation but we hope the situation improves with time."