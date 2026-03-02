Turkish Red Crescent's (Kızılay) 2026 Ramadan program is reaching those in need through iftar and sahur meals as well as food package distributions in 21 countries, with a particular focus on Gaza.

Reaching millions annually in Türkiye and around the world through humanitarian aid, social support programs, blood donation campaigns and international humanitarian diplomacy, Kızılay continues to support vulnerable populations during Ramadan.

During the Islamic holy month, the aid organization carries out international humanitarian operations in regions affected by war, conflict, poverty, and displacement. Through soup kitchens, they distribute hot meals, organize iftar tables, and provide thousands of families with food packages.

In Gaza, daily iftar meals and sahur packages are provided to 60,000 people through soup kitchens operating in the northern, central, and southern regions. Additionally, food packages have been delivered to families across different areas of Gaza as part of the Ramadan program.

The 21st “Ship of Godness” last week reached Egypt's al-Arish Port, where 249 trucks of humanitarian aid were unloaded. The Red Crescent closely monitors border processes to ensure that the aid reaches Gaza.

In Yemen, food packages were distributed to families affected by war and internal displacement in the Aden and Lahj governorates. A total of 500 food packages and 1,000 iftar meals were delivered, reaching approximately 5,000 people to date.

In Sudan, in coordination with the Sudan Red Crescent, iftar programs were organized in five different governorates. A 3,000-person iftar was held at el-Sarraf Camp and 1,000 food packages were delivered to families in need. Thousands of people also received iftar in camps located in Kassala and el-Gadarif governorates.

In Kabul, Afghanistan, 250 families in need received food supplies through cooperation with the Afghanistan Red Crescent. The distribution program was attended by representatives from the Afghan Red Crescent and Türkiye's embassy in Kabul.

In Somalia, food packages were distributed to 1,000 families each in Kahda and Dayniile camps in Mogadishu. In addition, in a program organized with the Qatar Red Crescent, food packages and clothing were provided to 90 families of martyrs and veterans, along with children.

In Iraq, Ramadan aid included food package distributions in Baghdad, Mosul, Kirkuk, Tal Afar and Kifri, in collaboration with the Iraqi Red Crescent. In Mosul, 300 families received food packages, 200 families in Tal Afar; and 100 families in Kirkuk. Iftar programs were also organized in Mosul and Baghdad, providing hundreds of people with hot meals.

In Syria, Kızılay continues to provide clothing, food packages and iftar support across multiple regions. Through nine "Love Boutique" stores, 7,795 people have received aid so far this Ramadan, with 19,441 pieces of clothing delivered.

Iftar distributions were held in Aleppo in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, while 350 people at el Ardiya Orphanage, 900 at el Shami Orphanage, 302 in Aleppo, and 302 in Damascus received iftar support, totaling 1,854 beneficiaries.

An iftar program at Damascus al Rahman Orphanage was held with international partners. Aid was also distributed to 1,015 families in Azez Olive Camp, Çobanbey and Zümra Village.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, iftar programs were organized in Zenica, Prnjavor, Vrhovine, Gradacac, Tuzla, and Srebrenica. During the first week of Ramadan, iftar tables serving 120–250 people were set up in some regions. A special iftar program was held for the mothers of Srebrenica.

In Plovdiv, Bulgaria, a 400-person iftar program was held with representatives from Türkiye and Bulgaria in attendance.

In Pakistan, food packages were distributed to families displaced due to military operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region and during Ramadan, aid will continue to reach those in need in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.