As part of efforts to promote bicycle transportation across Türkiye, the length of urban bike lanes has approached 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles).

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA), the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change continues to invest in cycling infrastructure both to offer an alternative means of urban transportation and to reduce emissions.

In line with the "Bicycle Path Master Plan," the Ministry is also making plans to support intercity cycling routes. Within this scope, implementation projects have been prepared for a total of 1,681 kilometers of bike paths forming the Anatolian Corridor, which begins in Edirne and stretches to Kayseri.

This project aims to offer an environmentally friendly travel option for both domestic and international tourists, while also creating a new attraction for nature sports and bicycle tourism.

Through projects carried out in collaboration with local governments, a total of 1,956 kilometers (1,215 miles) of urban bike lanes have been constructed. A significant portion of these lanes are located within or around “nation’s gardens” (millet bahçeleri). Thanks to a planning approach that integrates transportation, green areas and recreational zones, cycling is becoming part of both sports and daily life.

The Ministry aims to increase bicycle usage, reduce vehicle-based emissions, and establish safe cycling infrastructure in cities. It also plans to increase the share of bicycle transport in urban mobility and expand environmentally friendly transportation practices across all 81 provinces.

Designed to promote sustainable mobility, the bike lanes help reduce motor vehicle traffic, cut down on urban carbon emissions, and support individuals in leading more active and healthier lifestyles.

Additionally, the project stands out as a safe, affordable and environmentally friendly transportation alternative, especially for young people and students.