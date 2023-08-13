In line with the assessment of the Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS) of possible strong winds and storms in the Marmara region on Sunday, the Istanbul Governorship has issued a statement calling on citizens to exercise caution and take precautions against potential adverse effects.

The TSMS' 1st Regional Office noted that strong winds (lasting for short durations) are expected to sweep from the north and northeast directions as a gusty storm in the cities of Istanbul, Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

The wind speed is expected to reach 40-60 kph and could reach a pace of 75 kph (46.06 mph), the statement said.

At the same time, due to the adverse sea conditions, intense waves and rip currents that have been effective off the northern Black Sea coast in Sakarya province, swimming and venturing into seawaters have been prohibited in Karasu, Kocaali and Kaynarca districts.

Metropolitan municipality lifeguard teams, which turn flags red on the beaches where they work, warned citizens not to venture into the sea.