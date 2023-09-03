A recent study has shed light on the prevalence of sleep disorders in Türkiye, with an average of 4 million people grappling with sleep-related issues. Among these disorders, sleep apnea, characterized by breathing interruptions during sleep, as well as "narcolepsy," a condition leading to sudden daytime bouts of sleepiness, have emerged as serious concerns particularly.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), professor Dr. Hikmet Fırat, Head of the Sleep Disorders Center at Ankara Etlik City Hospital and a specialist in Chest Diseases shared, "Within our center, we are dedicated to diagnosing and treating a wide spectrum of sleep disorders, with 84 different disorders under our purview. Among our patients, the most commonly reported issues include sleep apnea, characterized by breathing cessation during sleep, disruptive snoring, and debilitating daytime drowsiness."

Fırat emphasized the pivotal role of their center, where patients are often kept overnight for comprehensive evaluation. During these sessions, their sleep patterns and breathing are meticulously monitored. Depending on the diagnosis, treatments range from the use of specialized breathing devices, oral silicone plaques, to pharmaceutical interventions – all designed to restore sound sleep.

Elaborating on the root causes of these disorders, Fırat said: "Approximately 60% of sleep disorders are attributed to breathing disturbances during sleep, with movement disorders during sleep ranking second. Conditions like restless legs syndrome and periodic leg movement disorder disrupt healthy sleep patterns, causing individuals to struggle with morning wakefulness and daytime sleepiness."

Highlighting the diverse origins of sleep movement disorders, Fırat pointed out: "These movement issues can be linked to factors such as iron deficiency, the use of antidepressant medications, or various other triggers. Symptoms may include restless nights, waking up to tangled sheets, evening leg restlessness, as well as pain and tingling sensations."

Fırat also raised concerns about the severe implications of narcolepsy, saying: "Narcolepsy is a rare yet grave condition. It compels individuals to succumb to sudden sleep episodes, even during activities requiring alertness, like sitting or chatting. This poses significant risks, particularly for those engaged in tasks demanding heightened concentration. To diagnose narcolepsy, we conduct both nocturnal and daytime sleep tests."

He emphasized that narcolepsy, primarily a genetic disorder, requires consistent medication to alleviate excessive sleepiness. He added: "There is no singular cause for this ailment, making it crucial to manage with medication. Patients need ongoing treatment to maintain their well-being."

In terms of prevalence, Fırat highlighted: "The incidence of sleep apnea in Türkiye hovers around 4%, taking the entire population into account. However, when we narrow it down to individuals over 40 years of age, males, or those who are overweight, this percentage skyrockets. In such specific demographics, we estimate that there are roughly 4 million sleep apnea patients in our country."

Furthermore, Fırat noted that children may also experience sleep disorders, albeit typically related to adenoid concerns that are often treatable.