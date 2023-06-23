The 3000-old Phrygian Valley – located between Afyonkarahisar, Eskişehir, Ankara, and Kütahya – listed on the UNESCO heritage list is gearing up to welcome history and nature-lovers during the upcoming holidays of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha.

Investments in the development of the Phrygian Way route, ongoing under the leadership of the Afyonkarahisar Governorship, are part of efforts to promote the 25-kilometer-long route which runs between Emre Lake and Ayazini village in the Ihsaniye district of Afyonkarahisar, holding great appeal for nature enthusiasts and photographers.

Among the attractions awaiting visitors are Aslantaş and Yılantaş in Göynüs Valley, which never fail to captivate visitors. The recently restored Maltaş Open Air Temple, with its rich historical significance, also garners significant interest among tourists.

The ancient rock settlements, carved rock tombs, chapels, and fairy chimneys of Phrygia offer a stunning view when observed from a hot-air balloon floating over Emre Lake.

Meanwhile, visitors to Ayazini village can explore its historical sites and indulge in local gastronomic delights, leaving a lasting impression.

Aerial view of rock-carved tombs of historic settlement in the Phrygian Valley, Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye, June 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ihsaniye District Governor Doğukan Koyuncu noted that Phrygia, which used to host around 200,000 guests annually, has now transformed into a tourism destination that hosts 2 million domestic and foreign tourists, thanks to the public-private investments in recent years.

Koyuncu emphasized on the interconnectivity of Döğer town of Phyrgia and Ayazini village, stating they form a "tourism circle."

"Today, you can go on a village tour in Ayazini while flying a hot-air balloon over Emre Lake. The mystical atmosphere of Maltaş Open Air Temple, whose landscaping has been completed, impresses people. Historical Phrygia has turned into an important tourism destination of Türkiye with multiple points. As we are currently in the summer season, Phrygia welcomes hundreds of local and foreign guests every day. With new investments in the region, the number of visitors is increasing every year," Koyuncu explained.

Besides concerts and boutique cafes, restaurants, and souvenir shops, which offer a wide range of culinary delights, Phrygia has witnessed an increase in the number of traders.

Koyuncu highlighted that this growth has contributed to employment opportunities in the region, with the number of traders in the region increasing from two to 40.

Citizens pose for photographs in the old city quarter, Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye, June 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

"Hopefully, the number of employees will continue to increase with new workplaces in Phrygia. We have the Qurban Bayram approaching, and our traders in Phrygia have also undertaken their preparations," he added.

"Afyonkarahisar and Ihsaniye districts are the hotspots for thermal hotels. Our hotel occupancy rates are very high. The most favorite travel route of our guests during the holiday will be the 25-kilometer Phrygian Road. We recommend our guests to visit historical sites that are 3,000-years-old," Koyuncu said.

One of the traders, Çiğdem Acar, also noted that Phrygia started the tourism season well this year, and tours that come every week add mobility to the region.

"The caves in the village of Ayazini have been illuminated. A different atmosphere has been created by opening the night walkways. We are ready with our live music and entertainment events. We are waiting for everyone in Phrygia," Acar said.

Nevzat Çakmak, another trader, likened Phrygia to the renowned Cappadocia region, ensuring that visitors will have a delightful experience while relishing local delicacies.