The registration of Muradiye Waterfall, a significant natural attraction in Van province in eastern Türkiye, as a "Qualified Natural Protection Area" and "Sustainable Conservation and Controlled Use Area," has brought joy to the local community.

Muradiye District Governor and Deputy Mayor Melih Aydoğan, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), stated that the waterfall, which captivates both local and international tourists, has become a symbol of the city and offers a unique beauty throughout the year.

Aydoğan mentioned that thousands of tourists visit the waterfall annually and recalled the official registration of the waterfall as a natural protection area by the decision published in the Official Gazette.

"The decision made regarding the waterfall, which is one of the natural beauties of our province, delighted our local population," he said, emphasizing their commitment to preserving and enhancing the waterfall, providing necessary support for its development.

A resident named Kadir Yaşar expressed gratitude for the decision, highlighting the positive impact on the city's tourism industry. Furthermore, Yaşar conveyed the belief that the registration would attract more visitors to the waterfall and expressed appreciation to those involved, stating that Muradiye Waterfall is a must-see destination for everyone.

Located within the borders of the district bearing the same name, Muradiye Waterfall is some 80 kilometers (49.1 miles) from the city center of Van, known for the magnificent Lake Van. The waterfall, with a height of 18 meters (59 feet), offers splendid scenery in both summer and winter. Yet, it garners particular attention in the winter months when temperatures in the region plummet way below zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) and the waterfall freezes solid.