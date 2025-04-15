The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that 775 new homes and businesses have been built on the site of the former Ebrar Housing Complex in Kahramanmaraş, which collapsed during the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes.

The ministry said in a written statement on Tuesday that the reconstruction project was carried out by state-backed real estate developer Emlak Konut GYO. The Ebrar complex, once located in the city center, was one of the deadliest sites of the twin earthquakes, which killed tens of thousands across the country’s south.

Construction began on Feb. 22, 2024. The new development includes 32 blocks and was completed within a year, the statement said. Ground reinforcement was a major focus of the project, with approximately 3,870 deep foundation piles used – some reaching depths of 21 meters (68.89 feet) – to stabilize the area before laying the foundations.

Once the ground was deemed safe, concrete structures were built using tunnel form construction techniques. Construction was carried out around the clock in alternating shifts.

The final development includes 678 housing units and 97 commercial spaces. All buildings comply with horizontal architectural principles and do not exceed five stories. Key handovers to residents have already begun.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum shared images of the completed homes on social media, quoting earthquake survivor Selma Zencir’s words: “Thank God, I now have a home.” Kurum wrote, “We have completed new, safe, and comfortable housing to replace the Ebrar Complex. The pain we lived through will not be forgotten, but we will heal our wounds. All our efforts are for our nation.”

Emlak Konut Planning Implementation Director Tacettin Şeker, cited in the statement, said advanced engineering techniques were applied meticulously throughout the project. “Thousands of piles were driven beneath the buildings based on detailed soil surveys,” he said.

“The superstructure was built using the tunnel form method, and the ground was fully secured. We are constructing high-quality and safe buildings to prevent future tragedies,” Şeker added. “Previously, Ebrar Complex had eight- or nine-story buildings; now, we have low-rise, five-story structures with more open social spaces. Compared to the old Ebrar, the difference in quality, safety and livability is night and day.”

Gülseren Aksu, one of the earthquake survivors receiving a new home, expressed gratitude for the government’s support. “Before the quake, the buildings had mezzanines and rooftop terraces, some up to 10 floors. It was a crowded complex, and it collapsed,” she said. "Seeing the new homes built by the second anniversary surprised and moved us. It feels like our old town has been rebuilt for us.”

Another beneficiary, Fatih Güneşli, said, “Within one year, safe and livable homes have been built. That gives us hope.”