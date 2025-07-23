Türkiye has faced an extreme heat wave in June and the last days of July that has also impacted marine life as it warms sea waters in various regions.

Associate professor Ceyhun Özçelik from Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University (MSKÜ) explained: “The rise in sea water temperatures brings with it an increase in evaporation. This means that the effects of sudden rainfall along the coastline and drought in the inland will intensify.”

Özçelik emphasized that the temperature rise has had serious consequences not only on land but also in the seas. In this context, the sea water temperature in Antalya, southwestern Türkiye, exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Referring to the effects that evaporation could have as a result of the warming of seawater, Özçelik said: "Extreme temperatures are expected across the country over the next three days, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in almost every part of the country. We will face extreme temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius, particularly in the western Mediterranean, southern Aegean, southeastern Anatolia and eastern Anatolia regions."

He continued: "This increase in air temperatures will also affect sea water temperatures. In the coming days, we expect sea water temperatures to rise further along the Mediterranean coast and the Aegean coast."

"The increase in sea water temperatures also brings with it an increase in evaporation. This means that sudden downpours will occur along the coast, while the effects of drought will intensify in the interior," he said.

Özçelik pointed out that if the increase in evaporation encounters irregular air currents in the upper atmosphere, tornadoes may occur throughout the Mediterranean, saying: "On the other hand, it is clear that the increase in sea water temperatures will affect the reproduction and mobility of marine life and tourism activities in this region. Citizens, especially those living along the coast, are advised to pay attention to air temperatures, avoid going outside during midday hours if possible and consume plenty of water."