Pollution accumulating at the bottom of the streams passing through the city center in Izmir caused a widespread foul odor due to low rainfall and high autumn and winter temperatures. The chronic "odor issue" in Izmir started earlier this year and has increased compared to the previous year.

Dokuz Eylul University (DEU) Marine Sciences and Technology Institute faculty member Doğan Yaşar said: "When it doesn't rain, the water in the streams does not flow well. And if the water remains stagnant, it creates a biological activity that results in a terrible stench. We are in the month of March and with no rain still, a lack of importance over the cleaning of the gulf and concrete stream bottoms has resulted in a scientific disaster."

Pointing out that the odor problem in the city is human-induced, Yaşar said: "We are witnessing one of the driest years in the past 80 years. Stating that in order to prevent pollution, attention should be paid to cleanliness, and factories should be controlled.

"Some 80,000 truckloads full of dirt were extracted last year. This is something to be ashamed of. In the 1970s, swimming and fishing were prevalent in Yeşildere but there is now dirt everywhere. Local governments should control all the factories, employ about 50 environmental engineers and evaluate the status of streams. I expect good rainfall in the second half of March and in April, and that is expected to reduce the stench. We should definitely take measures on cleaning the streams."

Stating that Izmir Bay is one of the best bays in the world, Yaşar said: "It is one of the most magnificent bays with economic potential because there is everything, from fishing avenues in the inner gulf to the fertile bay of the Mediterranean. We have a bird sanctuary and fishing in the bay. We have such a beautiful paradise, but we still continue to pollute it and use it as a septic tank."

"We are trying to put concrete under the run-off streams and treating the water. However, if we purify the water emanating from factories and release it into the bay, we will be able to swim in the bay within a year," he said.

Noting that there are nearly 15 large streams flowing into the Izmir Bay, Yaşar emphasized the importance of making and implementing a joint decision on factory waste. "The chamber of industry, the chamber of commerce, municipality officials and governorship should all sit down at the table and decide on factory waste," he suggested.

"In 2002, when the famous Çiğli Treatment Plant with its bonding project was completed, our bay turned blue until 2004. The bay was magnificent, and the hope of swimming in the bay was reborn. But later, everything started to go back to the way it was because the factories started to dump their waste again. If we can use the bay well, we will have at least $8 billion-$10 billion of additional income annually. However, first we need to clean the bay," Yaşar underlined.