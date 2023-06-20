Representatives from the Association for Solidarity with Refugees and Migrants (SGDD-ASAM) and Taiwan Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission on Monday signed a protocol for joint cooperation in the field of providing computerized support for children in the earthquake-stricken region and facilitating their education.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission representative to Ankara Volkan Chih-Yang Huang, SGDD-ASAM General Coordinator Ibrahim Vurgun Kavlak and SGDD-ASAM Deputy General Coordinator Buket Bahar Dıvrak attended the signing ceremony held at the headquarters of SGDD-ASAM in Ankara.

Speaking during the protocol signing ceremony, Huang expressed satisfaction with the collaboration and stressed the importance of supporting students' education.

To expedite education initiatives, Huang highlighted the provision of mobile schools, libraries and computer assistance for students.

“The budget of this four-stage project is approximately $7 million (TL 165.4 million). I can say that thanks to the mobility of computerized trucks, they can move anywhere comfortably,” Huang said.

Kavlak underscored the significance of the agreement, stating that it marks the third program within the framework of SGDD-ASAM and Taiwan collaboration.

Highlighting the significance of the support provided by Taiwan, Kavlak noted that the program covers four different aspects including: "computerized container classes," "computerized mobile trucks," "computer support for educational institutions" and finally "educational materials support for children in the earthquake zone."

"Taiwan is a country that has established partnerships not only with us but also with various other institutions. Also, Taiwan is an earthquake-prone country. After the earthquake in the city of Nantu in 1999, it was one of the first countries to help Türkiye," he maintained.

"In fact, we can evaluate the aid given as a debt of loyalty, and as part the framework of international responsibilities. Now they are providing serious support to our earthquake victims and those in need living in the region. That's why I would like to thank them again both as the SGDD-ASAM and on behalf of the people living in the earthquake zone and my colleagues,” Kavlak noted.

Continuing his speech by emphasizing that great efforts are made to ensure that the students affected by the earthquake receive a much more efficient education, Kavlak said, “Education is one of the most important issues that affect the future of people. We had a long pandemic period and then the earthquake struck. Therefore, it is very important to provide computerized container classroom support and computer training support in both tent and container cities.”

“At the same time, Taiwan's support is very important in terms of increasing the capacity of universities in the earthquake region. Taiwan is one of the world's leading countries in terms of technology. Especially with computerized education, children in earthquake regions can spend their preparation period for high school and universities more efficiently,” Kavlak maintained.

“Earthquake is one of the disasters where urgent needs are at the forefront and it is very meaningful that Taiwan, a country that has experienced it had provided immediate support without delay. We are grateful to them and thank them very much,” he concluded.

This project will be implemented in Hatay, Adıyaman, Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep and Malatya until March 31, 2024. It will benefit both Turkish citizens and foreign children in primary, secondary, and high schools within the affected regions.