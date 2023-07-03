Most of the 649 houses built by the Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKI) for the victims of unprecedented floods that hit northern Kastamonu province in 2021 have been gradually delivered to the beneficiaries, according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday.

Following the devastating floods, extensive efforts have been undertaken to reconstruct and erase remnants of the heavy rains, particularly in the Bozkurt district.

The flooding of the Ezine Stream on Aug. 11, 2021, claimed the lives of 65 people while dozens of buildings were highly damaged.

To aid those who lost their homes in the floods, TOKI initiated tender procedures for constructing 600 residences, which were subsequently completed at various locations within the district. The residences in the 2nd and 4th regions boast the scenic view of the Black Sea, per the report.

Bozkurt District Governor Murat Atıcı speaking to AA highlighted that the state promptly collaborated with all public institutions and organizations in response to the flood disaster.

"After a rapid construction process, lots were drawn for the houses approximately three months ago. Our citizens have begun to settle into their houses. In total, we have built 649 houses in the district center. We have drawn lots for 600 of them, and keys have been handed over to more than half of the homeowners. We are planning a delivery ceremony for an additional 40-45 houses," he said.

Noting that the citizens have acquired residences in five regions within the district, Atıcı emphasized that TOKI and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) not only construct houses but also create living spaces with landscaping and parks.

Pointing out that the entire infrastructure and more than 50% of the building stock were damaged in floods in Bozkurt, Atıcı noted that the area was cleared of some 65,000 truckloads of dirt.

"After this stage, a brand new Bozkurt was placed into the service of our citizens. We can say that we built the most beautiful town in the Black Sea (region). Our citizens are very satisfied," he said.

Reiterating that they had a challenging period due to the flood nearly two years ago, Azime Er, one of the residents of the district, said, "Houses started to be built quickly. God bless our state; they stood behind us. Everything is perfect. I am very happy."

Nevzat Şen, on the other hand, stated that he liked the house very much and said: "We settled in our house on May 15. There is a village atmosphere here. I am really satisfied. It is surrounded by nature, offering a sea view. May Allah be pleased with those who contributed."