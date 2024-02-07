The tranquil landscape of Türkiye's northeastern Artvin province has been disrupted by recent torrential rains, unleashing havoc in the region with landslides, floods and extensive damage to buildings, particularly impacting the Borçka district.

Borçka Mayor Ercan Orhan, addressing local media, remarked: "Artvin's terrain, characterized by its slopes, has been heavily impacted by the excessive rainfall, leading to landslides and floods. Search and rescue operations are underway, and we remain steadfast in aiding affected citizens. Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties, but the material losses are significant."

The deluge wreaked havoc on several buildings in the Gündoğdu district, with approximately four structures sustaining damage. A particularly alarming situation unfolded with a seven-story building that faced damage due to a landslide, posing a serious risk. Likewise, two other seven-house buildings in the vicinity were evacuated as the onslaught of rainwater and mud from the rear inundated the residences.

"Efforts by fire brigade teams involved creating openings in the building's facade to facilitate the drainage of rainwater and mud. Despite these measures, safety precautions were enacted around the premises, prohibiting residents from re-entering their homes. Furthermore, concerns loomed as a stable section of a neighboring building succumbed to the forces of nature and boulders in the vicinity continued to shift, instilling fear among locals," Orhan said.

Residents, such as Doğuş Ataman from Gündoğdu neighborhood, recounted the harrowing experience of being awoken by the sounds of landslides, prompting them to evacuate their homes and alert neighbors to the impending danger. Ataman stated: "The rain began two nights ago and persisted throughout the day. It was in the evening when the landslides occurred. We heard the commotion and rushed outside. A structure uphill collapsed, leaving debris perilously close behind our house. The threat persists."

Uğur Navdar, a resident of one of the evacuated buildings in Gündoğdu, lamented: "The building was ours, but the landslide originated from above. Road access was blocked, and water from the street started flowing downhill. As a precautionary measure, we evacuated the tenants residing in the affected house. We've been vigilant and working tirelessly since that fateful night."