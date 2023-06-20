The Turkish humanitarian organization Association of Friends of All Africa (TADD) unveiled Tuesday its plans for this year's Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid-al-Adha, stating its sacrificial donations will be directed explicitly toward needy families in Mali, Uganda and Cameroon.

Operating under the motto "May this sacrifice be their holiday too," TADD has set the price for sacrificial shares at TL 2,300 ($97.50), according to the association's statement.

In line with previous years, TADD is actively preparing to assist numerous needy families by distributing sacrificial shares during Qurban Bayram.

The chairperson of TADD, Dr. Bilgehan Güntekin, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) said that the regions where poverty is more prevalent had been identified adding that the citizens showed great interest in completing their sacrificial duties in the African continent this year.

Güntekin expressed that the selection of sacrifices was made meticulously, ensuring their health and adherence to Islamic requirements.

Professional teams will handle the slaughtering and packaging process, after which the donations will be delivered to those in need, he noted.

"May Allah be pleased with our nation who did not forget our African brothers in this sacrifice. We aim to deliver donations to 50,000 families residing in the areas identified as having the greatest need," he said.

To contribute to the sacrificial shares, individuals can donate through the "www.tadd.org.tr" website.