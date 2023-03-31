Some 10,000 pairs of shoes for children, recycled by Turkish Airlines (THY) cabin crew from old bags, will be distributed in 100 schools across provinces affected by the earthquake that struck the country's southeast on Feb. 6, the national flag carrier announced Thursday.

According to the statement issued by the THY press office, as part of the "Transformation to the Future" project, boots for children were designed from used or unusable bags, which are indispensable accessories for the cabin crew.

Within the scope of the project, a total of 7,500 bags were converted into 10,000 pairs of boots.

Bilal Ekşi, general manager of the world's renowned carrier that serves with a fleet of over 390 aircraft, noted in a statement that THY acts as a recycling-oriented company in their operations.

Pointing out that as the flag carrier brand, they strive to produce new projects to keep the world greener, Ekşi said: "With the 'Transformation to the Future Project,' we are happy to contribute on the International Day of Zero Waste – March 30. In this regard, we optimize all our operations with sustainable studies and strive to protect our world for future generations."

International Day of Zero Waste, which was marked the first time this year, comes in line with the zero waste project that was launched by first lady Emine Erdoğan to highlight the importance of combating the climate crisis.