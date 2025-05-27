As the sizzle of eggs in hot butter and the scent of simmering wheat wafted through the crowd, celebrated Turkish chef Ramazan Bingöl captivated attendees at the Turkish Festival in Chicago, offering not just dishes but a rich tale of culture, history and identity.

"We’re preparing some of the finest dishes in Turkish cuisine, and they are attracting a lot of interest,” Bingöl told Anadolu Agency (AA) during the three-day celebration at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, where over 200 stands showcased Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage – from cuisine and calligraphy to music and traditional dance.

Among the top attractions was Bingöl’s keşkek, a slow-cooked dish of wheat and meat with deep ceremonial roots. "There is not a single place in Türkiye where Keşkek is not made,” he said.

"Without it, there are no rain prayers, no weddings. That is why we wanted Americans to get to know keşkek – and they loved it.”

Visitors flocked to watch and taste unfamiliar specialties like katmer, a flaky pastry filled with clotted cream and pistachios, and "yumurtalı kofte," a spicy egg-and-bulgur dish that Bingöl described as "a show never seen before” by Americans.

"Everyone knows döner, everyone eats kebabs,” he said. "But keşkek? Katmer? They had no idea. And now, they see how rich Turkish cuisine really is.”

AA is the global communications partner of the festival, which brought together master artisans of Turkish handicrafts, including ebru (paper marbling), tezhip (illumination), ceramics and calligraphy.

The event opened with a marching mehter band – a nod to Ottoman military traditions – and continued with concerts, whirling dervish shows, and screenings of Turkish-produced cartoons and TV shows.

Cultural mission

For Bingöl, the Turkish Festival, held this year, is more than just a culinary display. "If a society loses its culinary culture, it loses everything, because civilization begins in the kitchen,” he said.

He pointed to fast food culture as a warning – and as an opportunity. "The best and healthiest fast food in the world belongs to the Turks,” he said.

"Döner is fast food ... Köfte sandwiches are fast food, lahmacun (thin flatbread with spiced meat) is fast food – these are quick, nourishing and full of heritage.”

The chef linked his work to deep roots stretching back 12,000 years. "The first (agricultural) wheat in the world was found in Göbeklitepe,” he said. "Back then in Göbeklitepe, they ate gazelle, wild goat and wild sheep. A cuisine was built around these. People sat and ate these together.”

Bringing that story to life at the Turkish Festival in Chicago, Bingöl said, was both a joy and a responsibility. "Each year, showcasing our country’s cuisine and culture becomes more meaningful ... It’s very important.”

Bingöl is confident the festival will grow stronger. "Each year, we build on the last. Next year, we’ll be here with even more flavor and flair.”