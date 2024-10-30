As the humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza, Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz emphasized the organization's commitment to delivering aid despite the ongoing Israeli attacks and blockade.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday during the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, Yılmaz highlighted the significant challenges faced due to the closure of the Rafah border crossing since May.

"We are exploring alternative routes for aid delivery," Yılmaz stated, revealing the urgency of the situation in Gaza. She noted that the conference is vital for improving cooperation among nations, as it addresses both humanitarian principles and the necessity for state support in these efforts.

Yılmaz pointed to multiple global hot spots, including Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan and Yemen, where humanitarian needs are escalating. She described the dual threats posed by natural disasters and human-made conflicts, calling for international adherence to humanitarian laws established during the formation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

"In these principles, we are guided by the need to protect civilians and aid workers, ensure access to humanitarian assistance, and uphold the rights of women and children," Yılmaz explained. However, she lamented, "Unfortunately, we see a complete disregard for these principles in the current context."

Highlighting the blockade's impact, she stated that since early May, access to humanitarian aid for Gaza has been severely restricted, leading to a total loss of operational capacity. "We urgently need access to deliver aid. This access is guaranteed under the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law, but violations are rampant," she added.

During the conference, discussions were underway to draft a declaration to eliminate such barriers to aid. Yılmaz stressed the importance of advocacy at the highest levels to draw attention to the crisis. She expressed pride in serving as the chief rapporteur for this year's conference, recognizing its potential to influence governmental policies worldwide.

"Everyone has a role to play in this process, but we must strive to do the utmost. It's not enough to simply offer help and watch from the sidelines," Yılmaz asserted. She highlighted the significance of diplomatic efforts in generating public pressure on international stages, considering it one of their key responsibilities.

Yılmaz also emphasized that the Turkish Red Crescent and Red Cross Committees adhere to specific rules, calling on all parties to comply with international humanitarian law. She noted that discussions at the conference focus on the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon without bias, stressing the importance of understanding these issues in context.

The president commended the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, who has facilitated dialogue between Israeli and Palestinian Red Cross officials for collaborative humanitarian negotiations. "Each response has its own significance. We must urge those working in humanitarian aid to hold their governments accountable and push for compliance with these essential rules," Yılmaz stated.

She underscored the need for a stronger collective voice on platforms promoting humanity, charity and solidarity, advocating for a more robust position in the face of ongoing conflicts.

Turning to the Kızılay's global initiatives, Yılmaz highlighted their operations in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia and Afghanistan. She noted that during periods when the Rafah border crossing was open, the Turkish government, through its Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and various nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), managed to deliver significant aid, establishing Türkiye as a leading donor to Gaza.

"Since the Rafah border has been closed since early May, we have been searching for alternative routes, currently utilizing Jordan. Although the volume of aid is not as large as when crossing through Rafah, we are doing our best under the circumstances," Yılmaz explained.

Additionally, she shared details about ongoing humanitarian efforts, stating, "We have personnel on the ground distributing around 15,000 meals daily, navigating challenges to procure essential supplies through various channels, both inside and outside the region."

Yılmaz acknowledged the accessibility of Lebanon compared to Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli assaults, reporting that during the evacuation of Turkish citizens, two ships loaded with aid supplies were dispatched, successfully returning nationals to Mersin.

"Our mission extends beyond just delivering aid. We must also advocate for adherence to international humanitarian laws, which underscores the significance of the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent," Yılmaz concluded, reiterating the pressing need for global unity in humanitarian efforts.