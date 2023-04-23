As part of the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition, Turkish scientists carried out atmospheric research on and around Horseshoe Island of Antarctica, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Saturday.

Under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, coordinated by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye’s (TÜBITAK) Polar Research Institute and under the responsibility of the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry, the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition has offered many opportunities for scientific research for Turkish scientists at the South Pole.

Air quality measurement stations were established as part of atmosphere research on Horseshoe Island and its surroundings.

As part of the study, data is collected, and measurements for mapping with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) photogrammetry and astronomy observations are being conducted.

Also, the data from the weather station is instantly transferred to the website of the General Directorate of Meteorology.

The scientists regularly update the meteorological data from the weather station established on Horseshoe Island in 2019, said Çetin Biçer, electronics engineer of the General Directorate of Meteorology, who participated in the scientific expedition.

“Meteorological data is provided as a basic input to all research. Since our station was established, we have had control over the data transferred to Türkiye. We added an ultraviolet sensor to our station in 2022 to provide this data,” Biçer said.

“I evaluated the temperatures last year and this year. On the dates during the expedition, our temperatures were approximately 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) higher. This shows that climate change is at visible levels,” he said.

Also, Yıldız Technical University Surveying Engineering Research Assistant Mustafa Fahri Karabulut said he carried out a mapping study on Horseshoe Island, consisting of aerial photographs called orthophoto, which includes photogrammetric measurements and 3D coordinate information of the earth, with an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition leader Özgün Oktar (R) and engineering research assistant from Yıldız Technical University Mustafa Fahri Karabulut (L) are seen taking measurements with a UAV, Antarctica, April 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

“We will compare the area we shot last year with the area we shot this year and examine whether there is a change in the glaciers both in volume and area,” Karabulut added.

Additionally, again this year, we measured the area we measured last year with the GPR, which we call ground radar, and examined the difference between the two in terms of volume, he said.

“We received the data from our Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) stations, which have been collecting it for about four years. With this data, we observe glacial and snow changes, sea level changes and atmospheric studies in the area,” he added.

Also, speaking about particulate matter measurements with air quality devices on Horseshoe Island, Furkan Ali Küçük, a researcher at TÜBITAK Polar Research Institute, said they continue to measure particulate matter.

“Our aim is to measure whether we cause air pollution during our study at the campsite in Antarctica. As Türkiye, we continue our studies showing that we do not cause air pollution during our work in Antarctica,” Küçük added.