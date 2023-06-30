The International Cittaslow Association, a renowned model promoting a slower pace of living and an enhanced quality of life, has welcomed 22 districts from Türkiye onto its prestigious "calm city" list.

The association, which spans over 290 cities across 30 countries, advocates for a lifestyle that prioritizes enjoyment and the preservation of local traditions, architecture, cuisine, and historical identity.

Eight Turkish districts are currently in the process of candidacy for inclusion on the Cittaslow list.

Daday in Kastamonu, Eflani in Karabük, Güzelyurt in Aksaray, Yakakent in Samsun, Bayramiç in Çanakkale, Sivrihisar in Eskişehir, Şarköy in Tekirdağ, and Osmaneli in Bilecik continue their efforts to meet the criteria and join the esteemed ranks of Türkiye's calm cities.

Originating in Italy in 1999 as an extension of the "Slow Food" movement, the Cittaslow philosophy quickly gained global momentum, forming an international union that enables municipalities to become members.

To join the Cittaslow Association, cities must fulfill 72 criteria related to the environment, infrastructure, slow food, and adherence to the calm city principles.

Seferihisar, a district of Izmir, became the first Turkish member of the Cittaslow Association in 2009, marking the inception of Cittaslow Türkiye.

Since then, the number of Turkish cities embracing the calm city philosophy has steadily grown, with eight districts currently undergoing the candidacy process.

The "calm city" distinction is granted to cities that successfully meet criteria encompassing environmental preservation, infrastructure development, urban quality of life, social cohesion, and hospitality. The criteria include measures to ensure air and water cleanliness, reduce visual pollution and traffic noise, and establish efficient bicycle paths.

The number of districts and towns which have earned their place on the esteemed Cittaslow list encompasses 22 locations across 17 provinces.

The list includes Seferihisar and Foça in western Izmir province, Akyaka and Köyceğiz in southwestern Muğla, Eğirdir and Yalvaç in western Isparta, and Göynük and Mudurnu in northwestern Bolu, thus accounting two districts each from these four provinces.

Additionally, Ahlat in Bitlis, Arapgir in Malatya, Finike in Antalya, Gerze in Sinop, Gökçeada in Çanakkale, Güdül in Ankara, Halfeti in Şanlıurfa, Iznik in Bursa, Kemaliye in Erzincan, Ordu's Perşembe, Şavşat in Artvin, Uzundere in Erzurum, Vize in Kırklareli, and Yenipazar in Aydın have been listed as Cittaslow.