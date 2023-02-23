The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has been sharing the country's death statistics since December 2019 and announced the data for the years 2020 and 2021, including those involving the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday.

Over 435,000 people died in 2019, 507,938 in 2020 and 565,594 in 2021.

The percentage of deaths seen in 2019 reportedly increased by 16.5% in 2020 and 11.4% in 2021.

Gender

Among those who died in 2019, 54.6% were men and 45.4% were women; in 2020, 56% were men and 44% were women; in 2021, 54.6% were men, and 45.4% were women.

The crude death rate, which expresses the number of deaths per thousand people, was 5.3 per thousand in 2019. It rose to 6.1 per thousand in 2020, and 6.7 per thousand in 2021.

Most common causes

Circulatory diseases took first place among the causes of death, followed by respiratory diseases at 15.8% and benign and malignant tumors at 15.7%.

According to the latest data announced by the Ministry of Health in November 2022, 101,492 people had died from the coronavirus in the country out of 17,042,722 confirmed cases.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 was 22,136 in 2020, among which 13,699 were men and 8,437 were women.

Age group

When deaths from COVID-19 were analyzed by age group, it was seen that most of the deaths were in the 65-74 age group; of those who died in this age group, 4,508 were men, and 2,546 were women.

According to 2021 data, the number of deaths from COVID-19 was 65,198, 35,693 were men, and 29,505 were women. The age group 75-84 suffered the most deaths from COVID-19 that year.