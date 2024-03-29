The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organized a Ramadan iftar in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina, showing Türkiye's unwavering dedication to promoting peace and stability in the Balkans.

The event, held on Thursday, was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries, including Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Turkish Ambassador Sabri Tunc Angili and the commander of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR), Ozkan Ulutas, were also in attendance.

In his address, Deputy Foreign Minister Serim conveyed warm greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, highlighting Türkiye's steadfast commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.

He emphasized that maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans is one of Türkiye's "indispensable foreign policy priorities," affirming Türkiye's role as a responsible and proactive partner in regional affairs.

Expressing Türkiye's tangible contributions to peacekeeping efforts in Kosovo, Serim underscored the significant role played by over 800 Turkish Armed Forces members serving in Kosovo, who are actively engaged in KFOR's mission to ensure security and stability in the region.

Reminding that Türkiye and Kosovo always support each other not only in good times but also in bad times, Serim said: "I want you to know that in Kosovo, we feel not as guests but as at home. The history of our friendship with Kosovo is very long, and I want to emphasize once again the significant place Kosovo holds in our hearts."

Serim noted the rapid development of economic relations between Türkiye and Kosovo as a "significant factor strengthening the ties between the two countries."

Also, Prime Minister Kurti highlighted the assistance provided by TIKA for Kosovo's development.

He expressed gratitude for TIKA's continuous support, "excellent cooperation, and contributions to Kosovo's development."

Ambassador Angili emphasized that the "strong bonds between Kosovo and Türkiye will be even stronger in the future."