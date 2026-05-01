Certain areas within the Mount Ağrı National Park have been designated as “sensitive zones” following a new presidential decree published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette.

According to the decision released on Friday, sections of the park located within the borders of Doğubayazıt district in Ağrı province and the central district of Iğdır have been reviewed as part of a “Potential Natural Site Area” assessment. As a result of the evaluation, specific locations were officially registered and declared as strictly protected sensitive areas.

The decree also includes detailed maps and a list of the designated zones as annexes.

Mount Ağrı, also known as Mount Ararat, the highest peak in Türkiye, is a dormant volcanic mountain located in the eastern part of the country near the borders with Armenia and Iran. The region is known for its ecological diversity and geological significance, as well as its cultural and historical associations, including longstanding traditions linking the mountain to the legend of Noah’s Ark.

The Mount Ağrı National Park area has been subject to various levels of environmental protection in recent years as authorities aim to preserve its fragile alpine ecosystem, prevent unregulated development, and protect its biodiversity. The latest designation of “sensitive areas” adds a stricter layer of protection to selected zones within the wider national park boundary.