Türkiye has introduced a new regulation expanding maternity leave benefits, allowing certain mothers to claim an additional eight weeks of leave if they meet specific criteria, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said Friday.

In a statement shared on social media, Göktaş said the measure is designed to support mothers and strengthen family life by extending maternity leave durations under a newly adopted framework.

Under the regulation, mothers who had given birth but had not yet reached 24 weeks postpartum as of April 1, 2026, are eligible for the additional leave. To benefit, they must submit an application to their employer within 10 working days from the regulation’s effective date.

The provision applies retroactively to mothers who completed their initial maternity leave but remain within the 24-week window following childbirth. According to the ministry, eligibility is determined by counting back 168 days – equivalent to 24 weeks – from April 1, 2026. Mothers who gave birth on or after Oct. 16, 2025, fall within the qualifying period.

Göktaş said the policy forms part of a broader government initiative aimed at improving work-life balance and reinforcing family structures.

“We will continue to strengthen the institution of the family and support mothers under all circumstances through policies that promote a balance between work and family life,” she said.

The ministry also published a brief guide addressing frequently asked questions about the new entitlement, clarifying eligibility requirements, calculation methods and the application process.

Türkiye’s maternity leave policies have been a central component of its broader social policy agenda in recent years, particularly as authorities seek to address demographic challenges and encourage family stability. The country currently grants mothers 16 weeks of paid maternity leave – typically split between pre- and post-natal periods – in line with labor laws.

Officials have increasingly emphasized the need to expand family-oriented benefits as part of what has been branded the “Family and Population Decade,” a policy framework aimed at supporting birth rates and easing pressures on working parents.

While Türkiye’s fertility rate has declined over the past decade, mirroring trends seen in many middle- and high-income countries, policymakers have introduced a range of measures to incentivize childbirth and reduce the burden on families. These include financial support programs, childcare initiatives and flexible working arrangements.

Analysts say such policies also aim to improve female workforce participation by making it easier for women to return to work without sacrificing family responsibilities.