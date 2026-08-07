As Türkiye's General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) continues to bolster its firefighting infrastructure, 55 additional fire pools are scheduled to be put into service by the end of the year.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA), the OGM is further strengthening its fire response infrastructure by establishing pools and ponds, particularly in forest areas far from natural water sources.

Thanks to the pools and ponds constructed under this initiative since 2004, firefighting aircraft, helicopters and ground vehicles can rapidly access the water supplies they need. Consequently, this enhances the OGM's initial response capabilities, significantly helping to contain blazes before they can spread.

Crews finalize upkeep

As of today, nearly 4,800 fire pools and ponds are operational across Türkiye, with a higher concentration in the high-risk Aegean and Mediterranean regions. Authorities plan to expand this vital infrastructure to encompass all at-risk forested areas.

To ensure swift water access for firefighting aircraft, these basins are spaced on average 5 to 8 kilometers (3 to 5 miles) apart. The addition of 55 new pools by year-end will push the nationwide total past 4,850, further fortifying this critical infrastructure.

Crews conduct comprehensive maintenance and cleaning on all fire pools and ponds ahead of each fire season. During these thorough inspections of perimeter fences, safety measures and warning signs, authorities also distribute informative notices to raise awareness among local residents.

In his remarks to AA, OGM head Bekir Karacabey highlighted that these fire pools are among the most crucial infrastructure investments strengthening Türkiye's firefighting capacity.

Pointing out that time is the most crucial factor in forest fires, Karacabey stated that the response team's rapid access to water plays a decisive role in containing blazes before they escalate.

Guided by this approach, Karacabey noted they have continuously fortified the existing infrastructure for years by constructing fire pools and ponds across Türkiye.

"To protect our 'Green Homeland,' we continue to invest with the same determination not only in the immediate response but also in pre-fire preparation phases," he stated.