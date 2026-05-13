Türkiye will increase railway passenger capacity by 18,664 seats through additional wagons and extra high speed train services to meet rising travel demand during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Uraloğlu said intercity transportation demand has significantly increased as the Eid holiday period extends to nine days.

The minister stated that passenger capacity on high-speed trains (YHT), mainline and regional train services operated by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) will be expanded to accommodate additional travelers.

“We will provide a total capacity increase of 18,664 seats by introducing additional YHT services and adding extra wagons to mainline and regional trains during the Eid al-Adha holiday,” Uraloğlu said.

He emphasized that railway transportation has become one of the most preferred travel options during holiday periods due to its comfort, safety standards and low carbon emissions.

According to the minister, additional high speed train services will operate on the Ankara-Istanbul route on May 23-24 and May 30-31.

The extra services will depart from Ankara at 11:15 a.m. and from Istanbul at 5:45 p.m. on those weekend dates.

Uraloğlu said the additional services, operated by train sets with a passenger capacity of 483 each, will provide 3,864 extra seats in total.

The ministry will also expand capacity on major railway routes by adding 260 extra wagons to mainline and regional train services across Türkiye throughout the nine-day holiday period.

The added wagons will increase seating capacity on mainline and regional trains by 14,800 seats, with an average of 1,480 additional passengers expected to travel daily during the holiday period.

Uraloğlu said authorities completed all planning and operational preparations, including additional services and field personnel reinforcements, to ensure safe and comfortable travel for citizens visiting family and loved ones during Eid al-Adha.

“During the holiday period, our railways will continue serving the nation for safe and comfortable reunions,” he said.