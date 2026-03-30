March 30 marks International Zero Waste Day, a globally recognized platform that underscores the urgent need to reduce waste generation and accelerate sustainable consumption.

Originally spearheaded by Türkiye, the day was officially established through a United Nations General Assembly resolution in 2022. Since then, the initiative has evolved into a strategic touchpoint for global climate resilience.

As it gains traction worldwide, Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, launched under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, stands out as the flagship model and primary catalyst for this global policy discourse.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed the country’s long-term commitment to sustainability, emphasizing the tangible impact of the Zero Waste Project since its inception in 2017 under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

In a statement marking the occasion, Erdoğan highlighted that the initiative has enabled the recovery of approximately 90 million tons of waste, translating into a direct economic contribution of TL 365 billion ($8.21 billion). This performance reflects not only operational efficiency but also the successful institutionalization of waste management systems across multiple sectors.

Positioning the movement within a forward-looking policy framework, Erdoğan outlined Türkiye’s strategic targets to increase the national recycling rate to 60% by 2035 and 70% by 2053.

These targets align with broader climate action roadmaps and signal a continued commitment to mitigating environmental degradation while enhancing resource productivity. The initiative, which has transitioned from a domestic environmental program into a globally recognized movement, now serves as a benchmark for integrated waste governance.

Emine Erdoğan delivered her message as a recorded video address during the International Zero Waste Day commemoration event held at the U.N. Headquarters on March 28.

In her capacity as Chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, she underscored that nearly half of deaths among children under the age of five are linked to hunger-related causes. She further emphasized that recovering just one-quarter of the food currently wasted worldwide could effectively eliminate global hunger.

Framing food waste as both a moral and systemic challenge, she noted that approximately 673 million people globally face hunger, while over 2 billion individuals lack access to adequate and balanced nutrition.

Moreover, one in every 12 people lives under the risk of chronic hunger. These figures illustrate a critical imbalance in global resource distribution, reinforcing the need for coordinated international action.

The first lady also highlighted the environmental implications of food waste, stating that it accounts for approximately 8% to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Each year, an estimated 2.3 billion tons of food, equivalent to 5.8 trillion meals, is lost or wasted before consumption. Notably, around 60% of this waste occurs at the household level, indicating that behavioral change at the individual level can generate substantial systemic impact.

She emphasized that even small, incremental actions, such as preventing the spoilage of a single piece of fruit, can contribute to conserving water, energy, and labor resources while simultaneously reducing emissions.

In this context, she positioned behavioral transformation as one of the most effective policy instruments in combating climate change and environmental degradation. Her message called for a collective shift toward responsible consumption, advocating for a global culture where waste reduction becomes embedded in daily life.

Building on the policy-level messaging and global advocacy led by Türkiye, the operational and coordination role of the Zero Waste Foundation has become increasingly central in scaling the movement internationally. Acting as a bridge between governments, international institutions, and civil society, the Foundation is actively translating strategic commitments into actionable frameworks.

Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş provided a data-driven assessment of the ongoing global crisis, noting that as of 2026, more than 8 million people continue to die each year due to hunger and water scarcity. He emphasized that the issue is not rooted in resource insufficiency, but rather in systemic inefficiencies, highlighting that a 20% reduction in global waste would be sufficient to eliminate hunger worldwide.

Positioning the Foundation within the international policy arena, Ağırbaş pointed to recent high-level engagements at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where discussions with over 20 senior officials reinforced Türkiye’s commitment to advancing the zero waste agenda globally. These engagements are part of a broader effort to institutionalize waste reduction strategies within multilateral frameworks.

He further outlined cross-sector consultations held in the U.S., bringing together more than 140 civil society organizations and private sector stakeholders. These discussions are designed to align expectations and develop coordinated solutions ahead of major climate negotiations, particularly in the lead-up to COP31.

On Monday, the Zero Waste Foundation organized a high-level regional commemoration event in Istanbul as part of the 2026 International Zero Waste Day observances.

Held under the theme “Zero Waste Starts on Your Plate,” the event was conducted in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The initiative reflected a multi-stakeholder engagement model, bringing together international institutions and local leadership to address one of the most pressing sustainability challenges, food waste.

The event aimed to highlight the far-reaching impacts of food waste on the climate crisis, economic losses, and food security, while strengthening cooperation among public institutions, the private sector, local governments, and civil society.