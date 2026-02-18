As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, humanitarian organizations across Türkiye are preparing to deliver the generosity of donors to people in need both domestically and internationally, with particular focus on Gaza.

Throughout Ramadan, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) will coordinate relief activities aimed at reaching millions of people living in diverse regions worldwide. Donations will be distributed under key categories, including food, shelter and other essential humanitarian support.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) launched its Ramadan campaign under the slogan, “This Ramadan, we stand by those who are alone.” The organization aims to reach a total of 7.5 million people within Türkiye and abroad.

Kızılay plans to deliver cash assistance totaling TL 410 million ($9.37 million) to 891,000 individuals and provide TL 333 million worth of food aid to 686,000 beneficiaries.

Additionally, the organization will operate 45 soup kitchens to serve iftar and sahur to 61,000 people daily. During Ramadan, Kızılay will also ensure that donors’ contributions reach Gaza.

The Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (IHH) will implement its Ramadan initiatives under the slogan “Ramadan Calls for Brotherhood.” In addition to Türkiye, the IHH will provide support to families in 66 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and South America.

Through these activities, the foundation aims to reach 3 million people. Within Türkiye, the IHH plans to deliver food packages and food cards to 45,000 families across 81 provinces. The aid will continue in countries affected by conflict and crises, including Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Lebanon, throughout the month.

The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), in partnership with the Presidency of Religious Affairs, will carry out its 2026 Ramadan aid program under the theme “Do Not Forget Your Brothers, You Are Expected.”

The program aims to support individuals in need during the spiritual climate of Ramadan and to share the joy of the holy month. Activities will be organized by volunteers and staff, ensuring that donations reach the intended recipients.

Spiritual aid programs

Domestically, the foundation plans to distribute 93,488 shopping assistance cards and 21,370 Eid outfits. In Ankara, 20,000 food parcels will be delivered to those stuck in traffic during iftar. Overall, 500,000 people in Türkiye are expected to benefit from these efforts.

Internationally, the foundation will operate in 86 countries and 442 regions, distributing 228,262 food parcels and 46,726 Eid outfits. In Palestine, 10,000 Eid outfits, 22,000 food packages and 596,180 iftar parcels will be distributed.

Additionally, eight countries will benefit from orphan support projects, which will deliver food, clothing and school supplies to 3,980 children. Infrastructure projects include 18 water wells and foundation fountains, as well as the opening of six mosques. Under the “Let My Gift Be the Quran” project, 63,000 Qurans in six languages will be distributed across 38 countries.

The Lighthouse Foundation, under the slogan “Share Your Table This Ramadan,” aims to reach 1 million people across 30 countries, including Türkiye.

In Gaza, the foundation will serve daily iftar and sahur meals to 50,000 people through its soup kitchens. Domestically, 100,000 food packages will be prepared for families based on the city and Ramadan concepts. On the 15th day of Ramadan, coinciding with the “Orphans Day of the Islamic World,” synchronized orphan meals will be organized across Türkiye, Gaza and other participating countries.

Aid packages prepared by the Turkish Red Crescent are readied for shipment to Gaza as part of a humanitarian operation organized, Hatay, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Federation of Humanitarian Associations (IDDEF), under the slogan “Let It Prosper With You,” will focus on supporting Gaza amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis and extending assistance to oppressed communities worldwide.

During Ramadan, the IDDEF will operate in 310 regions across 56 countries. Donations, including zakat, fitra, fidya, food parcels and iftar support, will be delivered to impoverished communities in Türkiye, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans.

Assistance will reach those facing hunger, drought or living under the shadow of conflict, including students in madrassas and their families. Iftar events will convene thousands of people in need, and continuous hot meal distribution and humanitarian support will be provided in Gaza.

The Caravan of Hope humanitarian foundation will implement its social assistance initiatives under the theme “Let Ramadan Be Hope” both within Türkiye and internationally.

The foundation will establish iftar tables in affected regions and provide hot meals where full iftar tables cannot be set up. This year, Caravan of Hope aims to reach 500,000 people in 20 countries, including Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Bangladesh (Rakhine camps), Africa and Türkiye.

In Gaza, the foundation will operate 10 soup kitchens daily, while domestically, five active social markets will distribute food, clothing and hygiene materials to families.

The Sadakataşı Foundation will carry out its Ramadan initiatives under the slogan “Ramadan Illuminates” across 27 countries, including Türkiye and Palestine.

In Gaza, volunteers will deliver bread daily to thousands of families. Within Türkiye, aid will be distributed across 15 provinces via food parcels, market cards, fitra and zakat.

The Orphan Foundation will operate in 30 countries, reaching hundreds of thousands of orphans and their families.

Cansuyu Association will deliver donations to crisis-affected regions, including Türkiye, Gaza, Arakan, Kashmir and Sudan.

The Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Foundation will provide food, cash and shopping cards to thousands of families across distressed regions and organize iftar tables in Istanbul’s Küçük Çamlıca and Üsküdar centers.

Aid will extend to 40 countries, including Gaza, Syria, Sudan, Africa, Central Asia, the Balkans and the Middle East. In earthquake-affected areas of Türkiye, shopping cards will also be distributed.

The Doctors of the Earth Association will deliver food parcels and iftar support to 30 countries, including Ethiopia, Pakistan, Syria, Uganda, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Gaza and Türkiye.

Their first Ramadan iftar will take place in Cameroon, supported by a volunteer medical team in collaboration with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Turkish Embassy.

The Beşir Association will extend Ramadan aid to Türkiye and other affected regions, while Yardımeli International Humanitarian Association will operate under the slogan “Let’s Share Goodness, Keep Brotherhood Alive.”

The Those Running Towards Hope Association will ensure that donors’ contributions reach those in need. The Mirasımız Kudüs Association will conduct aid activities in Jerusalem. The Charity Humanitarian Foundation will deliver support to needy communities across various global regions throughout Ramadan.