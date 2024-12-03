Eastern Türkiye residents face biting cold as freezing temperatures disrupt daily routines across Erzurum, Ağrı, Ardahan and Kars.

In Erzurum, where temperatures plunged to minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight, there was frost and ice-covered parked vehicles and bus stop shelters. Mosque fountains froze solid, and icicles formed on rooftops. Trees and plants across the city were blanketed in frost, creating a wintry scene.

Ağrı is also reeling under the cold, with temperatures dropping to minus 7 degrees Celsius in the city center and minus 23 degrees Celsius in the Eleşkirt district. The harsh weather has frozen streams and coated windows with ice, compelling residents to shield their cars with blankets to prevent freezing.

In Ardahan, where the thermometer hit minus 14 degrees Celsius overnight, freezing conditions have left rivers covered with a layer of ice. The cold snap is similarly taking a toll in Kars, where temperatures fell to minus 7.4 degrees Celsius. The former hydroelectric plants (HES) dam near the Dereiçi area has started to freeze over, while residents also resorted to wrapping their vehicles in blankets and rugs for protection.

The chill extended across neighboring provinces, with Erzincan recording minus 13 degrees Celsius and Iğdır minus 2.4 degrees Celsius during the night.

As temperatures remain below freezing, locals continue to adapt to the challenges posed by the relentless cold.