Türkiye Maarif Foundation chairperson Prof. Birol Akgün announced on Friday that the organization opened vocational and technical high schools in several foreign countries based on the high demand for professional and technical education.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the chairperson of the international organization that runs a network of Turkish-funded schools across the globe shared the goals relating to the framework within vocational and technical high schools, emphasizing on the aim of meeting the needs and demands seen particularly among African countries.

"As a new target or expansion, vocational high school education is highly in demand, especially in African countries as the Maarif Foundation, our expertise and experience have largely been focused on general academic schools until now. We have reached a level where we can compete internationally in this regard. This is a significant achievement," Akgün noted.

Expanding further

Highlighting the aim of meeting the needs of African communities and supporting multidimensional economic, military, and political relations with Türkiye, Akgün said, "In this context, for example, we are opening the first vocational and technical high school in Niger. In collaboration with the Presidency of Defense Industries and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) in Türkiye, we will open a vocational and technical high school there this year."

Akgün also mentioned that the preparations for opening the "Maarif Multi-Program Vocational and Technical High School" in Niger for the 2023-2024 academic year had been mainly completed, with plans to enrich it by adding new departments and programs annually.

He stated that the first department to be opened would be "Electro-Mechanical," combining Türkiye's experience in vocational education and TUSAŞ's operational and sectoral expertise.

The department will accept students in the fields of Machine Technology, Electrical Technology and Information Technology, and will commence education in September with designated courses, workshops, projects and internships, he noted.

Additionally, Akgün mentioned that upon the request of the Togolese government, they would establish a vocational sports high school in Togo.

Recognizing the importance of sports in developing and progressing countries, along with the demand from Africa in this field, Akgün stated that they would open the Maarif Sports Center in Togo for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The center will provide education in a total of six sports disciplines, catering to middle school and high school levels.

Underlining the specific need for opening a vocational high school focusing on tourism and hospitality in Mali, Akgün noted that they plan on opening such a program this year in the West African country.

"At some places, especially Turkish hospitals, the Turkish health sector's presence is powerful. For example, the demand for vocational health high schools in countries like Albania or other African countries is prominent. We carry out preparations in this regard as well," he explained.

Prof. Birol Akgün during an interview with Anadolu Agency, Ankara, Türkiye, June 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

Noting that the demand for agricultural high schools also evolved in some of the countries, Akgün also emphasized on the collaboration with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and joint efforts to be present in vocational education in various countries, acknowledging the crucial role of the Turkish Ministry of National Education (MEB), which has a significant accumulation of expertise in vocational education.

He emphasized the need for qualified and technically equipped young people in African countries, noting that they, as foundations, are trying to enter into multi-faceted educational cooperation.

Akgün concluded by mentioning the successful establishment of vocational high schools in Azez and Çobanbey in northern Syria to train qualified human resources.

These residential schools, which are into their third year, offer preparatory programs in Arabic, English and Turkish languages, followed by high school education in the field of science and technology.

Akgün highlighted the importance of the vocational high school project in the region, emphasizing on its significance in developing the local population and investing in the future.

The Maarif Foundation, authorized by the government to operate Turkish schools abroad, enjoys vast success and has expanded to 51 countries since its founding seven years ago. With 447 schools across six continents, the foundation serves some 52,000 students.