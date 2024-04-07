Dozens of parks and nature sites in Türkiye will be offering citizens across the country the opportunity to relax and spend their free time during the Eid holiday in harmony and fresh air, likely making the spots among the most visited locations throughout the week.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry announced Sunday that national parks and nature areas under the purview of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) anticipate visitors seeking harmony with nature during the nine-day Eid-al-Fitr, also known as the Ramadan Bayram.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı, whose views were included in the statement, said they expect citizens who want to spend time in nature during the Ramadan Bayram holiday to show the necessary sensitivity during their visits to protected areas.

National parks and nature reserves, overseen by the General Directorate, provide citizens with opportunities for leisure, relaxation and spending their free time in the fresh air, enjoying their natural beauty, historical resources and peaceful environment.

These areas become particularly attractive for citizens who seek to spend time in nature, away from city life, especially on weekends and holidays.

Under the management of the DKMP, there are 49 national parks, 265 nature parks, 31 nature conservation areas, 110 natural monuments, 85 wildlife development areas, 14 Ramsar sites and 108 wetlands, totaling 662 protected areas.

Taking into account the arrival of spring and the increase in visitor numbers to protected areas during the nine-day holiday, the general directorate has taken necessary precautions for citizens to enjoy national parks and nature areas, according to the ministry.

In this context, all facilities in the field have been maintained and renovated to make them usable. Also, measures have been increased to ensure the cleanliness of the areas.

Moreover, the ministry said that necessary security measures have also been taken against any situation that may threaten the safety of citizens and property, as well as that plans have been made to ensure having enough staff in these areas.

Visitor count

Last year, during the Ramadan Bayram holiday, some 1.33 million people visited the protected areas across the country, the ministry stated.

The top three most visited national parks during this period included Marmaris National Park in southwestern Muğla province, which attracted some 322,320 visitors.

It was followed by Ormanya Nature Park in northwestern Kocaeli with 248,127 visitors, and Burç Nature Park in southern Gaziantep province, which attracted some 123,500 visitors.

Yumaklı, whose views on the subject were included in the statement, highlighted Türkiye's rich biodiversity, as well as their efforts to conduct important studies to protect and improve these values.

Emphasizing the importance of protected areas harboring the country's rich biodiversity being known and followed by citizens, Yumaklı highlighted that the nine-day Ramadan Bayram holiday presents an important opportunity to visit national and nature parks under the DKMP.

The minister underscored that protected areas are not only a legacy inherited from the past, but also a treasure that should be left to future generations, and said, "While our dear nation observes the blessed Ramadan Bayram, I would like to remind our citizens who want to spend time in nature during this long holiday period that they can visit our national parks and nature parks."

"Furthermore, we expect our citizens to show the necessary sensitivity during their visits to our protected areas," he added.

"I would also like to remind our citizens once again to be cautious about forest fires and to avoid negligence that may cause fires in our national parks, nature parks and forests," the minister noted.

He concluded by welcoming the Ramadan Bayram and wished all citizens and the Islamic world a peaceful holiday.