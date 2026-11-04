Türkiye's population reached 86.5 million as of Oct. 1, increasing by more than 410,000 in the first nine months of the year, according to official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The country's population stood at 86,502,286 on Oct. 1, up from 86,092,168 at the end of 2025, TurkStat said in its quarterly population statistics.

The population increased by 181,684 between July 1 and Oct. 1, the data showed.

Men accounted for 50.02% of the total population, reaching 43,264,337, while women made up 49.98%, totaling 43,237,949.

The figures are based on TurkStat's population estimates, which are produced at three-month intervals.

Türkiye has stepped up efforts to address declining fertility rates and strengthen family structures, declaring 2025 the “Year of the Family” and designating 2026-2035 as the “Decade of Family and Population.” The government's long-term strategy focuses on encouraging marriage, increasing birth rates, protecting future generations and improving the welfare of families and older people.

The decade-long initiative also aims to monitor demographic changes and develop policies to maintain a balanced population structure.

As part of these efforts, the government has expanded financial support for young couples and families with children. The Family and Youth Fund offers interest-free loans to eligible couples, with plans to increase the loans in 2027.