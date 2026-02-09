Türkiye’s population increased by 427,224 people in 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 86,092,168, according to the latest results released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The figures were published as part of the “Address-based Population Registration System 2025” and indicate a rise from 85,664,944 in 2024. The annual population growth rate also increased, climbing from 3.4 per thousand in 2024 to 5 per thousand in 2025.

Men accounted for 50.02% of the total population, numbering 43,059,434, while women made up 49.98%, or 43,032,734 people.

Urbanization continued to intensify, with 93.6% of the population residing in provincial and district centers, up from 93.4% the previous year. The share of those living in towns and villages declined to 6.4%.

The foreign population residing in Türkiye rose by 38,968 year-over-year to 1,519,515. Women constituted 50.7% of this group, while men accounted for 49.3%.

The figures include individuals holding valid residence or work permits, international protection identity documents, or Blue Cards, while short-term visitors and Syrians under temporary protection were excluded.

Istanbul remained Türkiye’s most populous city, with its population increasing by 52,451 to reach 15,754,053. The city accounted for 18.3% of the country’s total population. Ankara followed with 5,910,320 residents, ahead of Izmir with 4,504,185, Bursa with 3,263,011 and Antalya with 2,777,677.

For the first time in Türkiye’s history, a district exceeded a population of 1 million. Istanbul’s Esenyurt district reached 1,003,905 residents, making it the most populous district in the country. It was followed by Şahinbey in Gaziantep, Çankaya and Keçiören in Ankara, and Şehitkamil in Gaziantep.

At the other end of the spectrum, Bayburt remained the least populous province with 82,836 residents, followed by Tunceli, Ardahan, Gümüşhane and Kilis.

TurkStat data also highlighted ongoing demographic aging. Türkiye’s median age increased from 34.4 in 2024 to 34.9 in 2025. The median age rose to 34.2 for men and 35.7 for women. Sinop recorded the highest median age at 44, while Şanlıurfa had the lowest at 21.8.

The share of the working-age population 15-64 increased to 68.5%, while the proportion of children aged 0-14 declined to 20.4%. Meanwhile, the population aged 65 and over rose to 11.1%, reflecting a continued shift toward an older demographic structure.

Population density across Türkiye stood at 112 people per square kilometer. Istanbul recorded the highest density with 2,943 people per square kilometer, while Tunceli remained the least densely populated province with 11.

The data also showed that the number of provinces experiencing population decline fell from 40 in 2024 to 33 in 2025, signaling a partial stabilization in regional population trends.