Türkiye's state-run aid agency on Tuesday delivered equipment support for the association providing pottery training to orphans with hearing and speech disabilities in Senegal's capital city of Dakar.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) presented the three pottery lathes and one clay processing machine to the Colombin Association in Senegal during a ceremony attended by the Turkish Ambassador to Dakar Nur Sağman and other distinguished guests.

During the event organized through the efforts of TIKA Dakar Coordinator Fuat Canan, Sağman underscored the continuous support that has been provided to the association by the side of TIKA and Dakar Yunus Emre Institute (YEE).

Drawing attention to the inadequacy of vocational training programs for disabled youth in Senegal, Sağman said that these machines, provided by TIKA and not found in Senegal, will play a significant role in developing the motor skills of disabled children.

The ceremony held within the association was attended by Aissatou Cisse, a special advisor in charge of disadvantaged people of Senegalese President Macky Sall, Abdoul Aziz Gueye, the mayor of Ouakam district where the association is located, along with children learning about the pottery profession in the association.

Sağman underscored Türkiye's exceptional standing among developed nations from 2016 to 2021, ranking among the top six global contributors of development aid.

In this context, she emphasized the pivotal role played by TIKA in ensuring the effective delivery of this vital assistance.

The Senegalese association, established in the Ouakam district of Dakar, has been teaching the pottery profession and providing shelter to disabled children who have been abandoned by their families for over 20 years.